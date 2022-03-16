Advertisement

RCPD on the hunt for man with active child sex crimes warrant

Joshua Briggs
Joshua Briggs(Riley Co. Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are looking for Joshua Briggs who has an active child sex-crimes warrant.

The Riley County Police Department says officers are looking for Joshua Briggs, who has an active warrant out for five counts of rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

RCPD said the warrant holds a $100,000 bond.

If anyone knows information about Briggs’ whereabouts, they should call RCPD immediately at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and a boy were killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash about a mile south of...
Boy, 9, among two killed Monday afternoon in Riley County crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
A vehicle went off the roundabout at SE Rice Rd. and Sycamore St. March 14, 2022.
Driver flees wreck that injures passenger
Spencer Anthony Allen
Topeka man arrested for alleged violent domestic crimes following community tips
Multiple police units responded to a report of an assault early Tuesday at 701 S.W. Buchanan in...
Multiple police units respond early Tuesday to central Topeka home

Latest News

Bird flu makes Kansas appearance
Bird flu reported in mixed bird flock in Franklin County
Topeka Prayer Breakfast 2022
Kansas Prayer Breakfast held as in-person event Wednesday for first time in 3 years
FILE - Zelenskyy makes a direct plea to US lawmakers for help for his war-torn country....
Kansas Sens. to head to Poland, Germany following Zelenskyy call with Congress
FILE
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month aims to warn Kansans of dangers, symptoms