RCPD on the hunt for man with active child sex crimes warrant

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are looking for Joshua Briggs who has an active child sex-crimes warrant.

The Riley County Police Department says officers are looking for Joshua Briggs, who has an active warrant out for five counts of rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

RCPD said the warrant holds a $100,000 bond.

If anyone knows information about Briggs’ whereabouts, they should call RCPD immediately at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

