Owner pleads for delay of North Topeka building demolition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owner of a North Topeka building that’s planned for demolition asked the Topeka City Council to reconsider their decision.

Topeka City Council voted last month to move forward with the demolition process of 911 N Kansas Avenue.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, one of the building’s owners asked them to reconsider.

Dave Jackson is co- owner of 911 North Kansas Ave. he addressed Topeka City Council Tuesday night during public comment.

The council voted last month to demolish the property after a number of people expressed concerns about the dangers the structure posed to neighboring businesses.

Records from the city of Topeka show the building had 15 code violations since February 2016.

‘’The building is not unsafe which has been alleged, we have taken all the steps, the engineering steps to make sure that there is no harm to the public,” said Dave Jackson. “We have secured it so homeless couldn’t get in there and somehow or another start a fire. Even though the structure is crumbling inside, the floor is all wood, we have kept it clean, there is no more fire danger in there than there would be in any other building.”

Jackson asked the council for time, he says he just needs one business interested in the property.

“We’ve invested so far thirty thousand dollars to make sure the structure was at least safe,” said Jackson. “Without somebody stepping forward and saying ‘we want to do business in the building’ then we can get the loan for two hundred thousand dollars to improve the building. Until then, I’m stuck in between a rock and a hard spot.”

After hearing Jackson’s comments, Council Woman Karen Hiller suggested the council may need to take another look.

“Sometimes its not the right time for a building to be reoccupied,” said Hiller. “We have a lot of vacant buildings that have been owned and vacant longer than that one that aren’t getting that same attention. I just wanted to put a word in that if in fact what was shared with us is so, I’m willing to reconsider the action that we took before.”

Jackson said her comments gave him hope.

“Whether Karen is able to prevail, whether they listen to what we had to say, I would be happy to meet with them and provide them with the engineering studies, all of the things that we have that would convince them.”

