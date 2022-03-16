Advertisement

Newman Regional joins agreement to provide electronic health records

FILE
FILE(Newman Regional Health)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patients in Emporia will start to benefit from Newman Regional Health’s new agreement to provide electronic health records.

Newman Regional Health says it has partnered with Coffey Health System to provide electronic health records. The finalized agreement was announced by CEO Bob Wright on Friday, March 11.

NRH said the collaboration leverages its multimillion-dollar investment in information technology software, equipment, and system development to benefit both systems. It said it implemented Expanse, MEDITECH’s interoperable web-based EHR in January 2018.

“The move to MEDITECH Expanse has provided many benefits to NRH and to the community we serve,” said Cathy Pimple, Chief Administrative Officer for NRH. “Expanse has enabled us to connect patient information through different care settings, providing our care teams with information needed to ensure safe, effective, and efficient care. Both leadership teams are excited to put into operation this solution for CHS. CHS has always demonstrated quality health care and excellence. This infrastructure will support their mission into the future.”

The health system said implementation with CHS will take place over the next nine months. It said the initial term of the agreement is 5 years with automatic single-year renewals thereafter. The agreement provides financial savings, yet both systems will still remain independent of operations.

“Rural healthcare depends on innovation and collaboration,” says CHS Chief Executive Officer Joben Reith.  “This opportunity allows both Newman Regional Health and Coffey Health System to maximize our investments in EHR technology while both systems remain autonomous.  Through this cost-saving, we can focus more efforts on patient care services without compromising patient privacy or changing any aspect of patient care.”

For more information about NRH, click HERE.

