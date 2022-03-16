Advertisement

Nevada woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot, deputies say

By Audrey Owsley and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - An 18-year-old woman who went missing from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada may have been kidnapped, authorities said.

Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen around 5 a.m. Saturday inside her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Newlands Drive in Fernley, Nevada. According to Irion’s mother, she works for Panasonic in the Reno-Sparks area and was waiting for a shuttle when she went missing.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says video surveillance shows a person walking from a nearby homeless camp and lurking in vehicles. He is then seen getting into the driver’s seat of Irion’s vehicle and leaving in an unknown direction with Irion in the passenger seat, KOLO reports.

Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a...
Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say Irion’s vehicle, a blue 1992 Mercury Sable, was found at the industrial park in Fernley around noon Tuesday. Deputies say evidence found inside the car suggests Irion’s disappearance was the result of a crime.

The Washoe County Forensic Investigation Section is helping process the car.

Irion is described as 5′11″ with dyed black hair and green eyes. One eye also has brown in it. Her family organized a GoFundMe following her disappearance to help with search-related costs.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6620 and reference case 22LY01068.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and a boy were killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash about a mile south of...
Boy, 9, among two killed Monday afternoon in Riley County crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
A vehicle went off the roundabout at SE Rice Rd. and Sycamore St. March 14, 2022.
Driver flees wreck that injures passenger
Multiple police units responded to a report of an assault early Tuesday at 701 S.W. Buchanan in...
Multiple police units respond early Tuesday to central Topeka home
Spencer Anthony Allen
Topeka man arrested for alleged violent domestic crimes following community tips

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Authorities say two sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded south of Tacoma, Washington, and a...
Wash. deputies shot during SWAT operation identified
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russian forces try to crush Ukraine defenses amid diplomacy
Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, remains in critical condition. A six-year veteran of the...
2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt, suspect dead