Advertisement

Motorcycle rider seriously injured in rear-end crash in southeast Kansas

A 65-year-old man was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding rear-ended another...
A 65-year-old man was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding rear-ended another vehicle Tuesday afternoon on US-69 highway in Fort Scott, authorities said.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding rear-ended another vehicle Tuesday in Bourbon County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of US-69 highway and 3rd Street in Fort Scott.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on US-69 when it rear-ended a 2017 Jeep Cherokee sport utility vehicle that also was southbound on US-69.

The motorcycle’s rider, Jerry L. McGuire, 65, of Fort Scott, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. The patrol said McGuire wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Jeep, Courtenay B. Slinkard, 47, of Fulton, Kan., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Slinkard was wearing her seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and a boy were killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash about a mile south of...
Boy, 9, among two killed Monday afternoon in Riley County crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
A vehicle went off the roundabout at SE Rice Rd. and Sycamore St. March 14, 2022.
Driver flees wreck that injures passenger
Multiple police units responded to a report of an assault early Tuesday at 701 S.W. Buchanan in...
Multiple police units respond early Tuesday to central Topeka home
Spencer Anthony Allen
Topeka man arrested for alleged violent domestic crimes following community tips

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Good Kids: Hayden HS chess players
Our Good Kids from Hayden High School are great chess players
KU to face Texas Southern
KU looks ahead to first-round NCAA matchup against Texas Southern
(Twitter: KU Men's Basketball)
13 Sports Director Marleah Campbell follows March Madness to Fort Worth, TX