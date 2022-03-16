Motorcycle rider seriously injured in rear-end crash in southeast Kansas

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding rear-ended another vehicle Tuesday in Bourbon County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of US-69 highway and 3rd Street in Fort Scott.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on US-69 when it rear-ended a 2017 Jeep Cherokee sport utility vehicle that also was southbound on US-69.

The motorcycle’s rider, Jerry L. McGuire, 65, of Fort Scott, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. The patrol said McGuire wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Jeep, Courtenay B. Slinkard, 47, of Fulton, Kan., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Slinkard was wearing her seat belt.

