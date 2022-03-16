Advertisement

KU women get special sendoff to NCAA Tournament

A band played as fans cheered.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas women’s basketball team took off Wednesday on the first step of their NCAA Tournament journey.

The team was surprised to be greeted by the KU Alumni Band, led by Herschel Stroud, for a rousing sendoff from Topeka Regional Airport at Forbes Field. Stroud said the group does this all the time for the men’s team, and wanted to recognize the women’s accomplishments as well.

Players were touched by the gesture.

“I’m excited that we get to get sent off the right way,” red-shirt sophomore Chandler Prater said, adding they appreciate all the support Jayhawk fans have shown.

KU Head Coach Brandon Schneider said it meant a lot to see the sendoff.

“It’s a great surprise for our young women to know that there’s so many people out there that are supporting them,” he said.

The Jayhawks are an eight seed, taking on ninth-seeded Georgia Tech Friday in Palo Alto, California.

KU earned their first bid since 2013,, even though they were picked to finish last in the Big 12 conference.

“Our teams had a lot to prove all year long and they’re excited about the opportunity to compete in the NCAA Tournament,” Schneider said.

Prater said the team is focused on the task ahead.

“(We’re) laser focused,” she said. “We prepared really hard and that’s just the key is practicing really hard and getting ready,”

The Kansas State University women’s team also earned a bid a nine-seed. They take off Thursday for North Carolina, where they have a Saturday date against Washington State.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and a boy were killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash about a mile south of...
Boy, 9, among two killed Monday afternoon in Riley County crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Jim Ogle
Former WIBW-TV General Manager succumbs to cancer
Spencer Anthony Allen
Topeka man arrested for alleged violent domestic crimes following community tips
A vehicle went off the roundabout at SE Rice Rd. and Sycamore St. March 14, 2022.
Driver flees wreck that injures passenger

Latest News

Fans watch KU's practice Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the NCAA Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.
NCAA Tournament welcomes fans back to practice day
Arizona Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game...
Report: Greinke returns to Royals
Chattanooga forward Silvio De Sousa, left, and head coach Lamont Paris hold the championship...
Ex-Kansas standout De Sousa back in NCAAs with Chattanooga
Top-seeded KU arrived in Fort Worth yesterday for the NCAA tournament and so did we!
Morning Sports