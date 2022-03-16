KU women get special sendoff to NCAA Tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas women’s basketball team took off Wednesday on the first step of their NCAA Tournament journey.

The team was surprised to be greeted by the KU Alumni Band, led by Herschel Stroud, for a rousing sendoff from Topeka Regional Airport at Forbes Field. Stroud said the group does this all the time for the men’s team, and wanted to recognize the women’s accomplishments as well.

Players were touched by the gesture.

“I’m excited that we get to get sent off the right way,” red-shirt sophomore Chandler Prater said, adding they appreciate all the support Jayhawk fans have shown.

KU Head Coach Brandon Schneider said it meant a lot to see the sendoff.

“It’s a great surprise for our young women to know that there’s so many people out there that are supporting them,” he said.

The Jayhawks are an eight seed, taking on ninth-seeded Georgia Tech Friday in Palo Alto, California.

KU earned their first bid since 2013,, even though they were picked to finish last in the Big 12 conference.

“Our teams had a lot to prove all year long and they’re excited about the opportunity to compete in the NCAA Tournament,” Schneider said.

Prater said the team is focused on the task ahead.

“(We’re) laser focused,” she said. “We prepared really hard and that’s just the key is practicing really hard and getting ready,”

The Kansas State University women’s team also earned a bid a nine-seed. They take off Thursday for North Carolina, where they have a Saturday date against Washington State.

