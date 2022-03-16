KCPD unit intercepts fentanyl brick that ‘could have killed thousands’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit intercepted a fentanyl brick that they say “could have killed thousands.”

They say it arrived in KC from California and was on its way to Alabama. The suspects are facing charges.

They posted a picture of the brick on social media. It’s a very light green or blue color and appears to have a “6 X 6″ embossed onto it.

They think the marking indicate some kind of shipping destination.

The KCPD says their squad members estimate that it would have been broken down into about 10,000 tablets resembling oxycodone.

“Our DEU intercepts fentanyl or fentanyl-laced pills weekly,” they wrote. “It is a dangerous and growing issue nationwide.”

“Just last night, two of our officers went to the hospital for a possible fentanyl exposure during an arrest,” they added. “Thankfully, the officers are fine.”

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, “Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.” That’s about the size of the head of a pin.

