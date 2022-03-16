Advertisement

KC man charged for murder of Topeka woman over phone charger

Brandon Bowman is facing murder charges in the death of Solana Sagun of Topeka.
Brandon Bowman is facing murder charges in the death of Solana Sagun of Topeka.(Jackson Co., MO Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has been charged for the murder of a Topeka woman after she attempted to get her phone charger back from him.

The Jackson County, Mo., Prosecutor’s Office says a 21-year-old Kansas City man has been charged for the fatal shooting of a woman and wounding of another near 29th and Montgall Ave. in Kansas City in March.

Court records indicate on March 6, Kansas City, Mo., police were called to the area of 27th and Brooklyn Ave. with reports of a shooting. A victim told police she and her friend had been shot by a man who goes by the name of “Brandon.” Officers found two female victims at the scene.

Police said they reviewed video surveillance of Bowman exiting his home with a gun drawn and firing on the girls’ vehicle. The surviving victim told police she had driven to Bowman’s home because the other victim needed her phone charger from him.

One victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital while the other was transported to Truman Medical Center. The victim taken to Truman was identified as Solana Sagun, she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sagun’s family tells 13 NEWS she was from Topeka.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Brandon K. Bowman, 21, faces felony charges of 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action for the shooting.

