Kansas Sens. to head to Poland, Germany following Zelenskyy call with Congress

FILE - Zelenskyy makes a direct plea to US lawmakers for help for his war-torn country....
FILE - Zelenskyy makes a direct plea to US lawmakers for help for his war-torn country. (Source: CNN, POOL, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both of Kansas’ U.S. Senators will head to Poland and Germany over the weekend to gather insight about the situation in Ukraine following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call with Congress.

Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to U.S. Congress, Senators Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) say they will travel to Poland and Germany the weekend of March 19 to garner insight on needed security support for Ukraine and NATO readiness.

“The courage and bravery of the Ukrainian people have inspired all of us. President Zelenskyy challenged our nation that if you want to be a leader of the world you have to be the leader of peace. But, you can’t obtain peace if you are leading from behind – we need President Biden and Europe to step up and lead,” said Senator Marshall. “We have the ability to show more compassion and to get more humanitarian aid. But, there is so much more that we could do short of American boots on the ground and American pilots in the air. We can arm Ukrainians and get them MiG-29s and A-10s. But, our sanctions have to be real – right now our President is just shouting in the wind. Specifically, President Biden’s sanctions on Russian energy don’t go into effect until June 24th – once again our President is late to act.”

“President Zelenskyy’s address to Congress was a powerful and moving reminder that the United States must continue to take action to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s unprovoked attack, assist refugees fleeing Ukraine, support our NATO allies and make certain Vladimir Putin pays for his aggression,” said Senator Moran. “The United States has the capability to provide further resources to Ukrainians through defensive military equipment, food aid and medical supplies. We must demonstrate through our actions that we stand with Ukraine and our European allies in the fight for democracy.”

Both Senators joined Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to introduce a resolution that calls for Vladimir Putin and members of his regime to be held accountable for the various war crimes, aggression and human rights violations carried out under his watch.

On Wednesday, March 15, the resolution unanimously passed the Senate.

To read the full text of the resolution, click HERE.

