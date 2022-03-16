Advertisement

Kansas Sen. votes to nix travel mask mandate, urges Dems to do the same

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels on a flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. In May 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors and can stop social distancing in most places. But the CDC says everyone _ vaccinated or unvaccinated _ should continue to wear a mask in certain places. Masks are still required on public transportation _ buses, trains and planes _ and in other settings like hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas U.S. Senator Roger Marshall voted to nix the travel mask mandate on Tuesday and urged Democrats to do the same.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Tuesday, March 15, he spoke on the Senate floor to urge Democrats to support legislation offered by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ken.) to end the mask mandate for public transportation - including on airlines.

Marshall said he served as an original cosponsor of the resolution to repeal the travel mandate which the Senate passed with a vote of 57-40.

“The CDC continues to make decisions as if they are in a vacuum without consideration for the big picture. Ninety-five percent of Americans have some form of immunity,” Marshall said. “New infections are down 94%. It’s time to stop the travel mask mandates. It’s time to let our people go.”

The Transportation Security Administration has indicated it will extend its requirement through April 18 to allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop new targeted policies.

