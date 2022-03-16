Kansas Prayer Breakfast held as in-person event Wednesday for first time in 3 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -For the first time in three years, the Kansas Prayer Breakfast took place Wednesday as an in-person event in the capital city.

A crowd organizers estimated at 250 people turned out for the event, which started with a grab-and-go breakfast at 6:30 a.m. at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 S.W. 10th Ave.

The program, featuring speakers Rod Handley and Damion Cooper, started at 7 a.m.

Handley is the founder and president of Character that Counts, while Cooper is co-founder and chief executive officer of Collektive Company.

Both of the men’s organizations are based in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Before they spoke, both Handley and Cooper said they were excited to deliver a message aimed at encouraging the audience to live for Jesus Christ and to become leaders in their homes and communities.

Mitch Miller, who was one of the event organizers, said it was exciting to have the meeting in-person again this year, after the event in 2020 was canceled and the 2021 breakfast took place only online.

Past events had taken place at the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center at 420 S.E. 6th Ave. in downtown Topeka.

However, a scheduling issue resulted in the event being held this year at Fellowship Bible Church in southwest Topeka.

In addition to being offered for in-person attendees, Miller said Wednesday morning’s breakfast also was streamed live on the event’s website, www.kansasprayerbreakfast.org, for those who registered.

The event, which was held for the 60th year, was sponsored by Topeka Fellowship, a men’s Bible study that meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays from September through May at the downtown Ramada.

