Kansas legislators begin 3-day hearing for medical marijuana bill

Kansas legislators hear a medical marijuana bill during the first of a three-day hearing on...
Kansas legislators hear a medical marijuana bill during the first of a three-day hearing on March 16, 2022.(WIBW/Joseph Hennessy)
By Sarah Motter and Joseph Hennessy
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas legislators have started the first of a 3-day hearing for a proposed medical marijuana bill.

On Wednesday, March 16, Kansas legislators gathered in the statehouse to chew over a bill that would legalize marijuana for medicinal use.

Senate Bill 560 was introduced on Friday, March 11, by the Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs. Wednesday marked the first day of a hearing for the bill, which will also be heard on Thursday and Friday.

The bill would legalize marijuana for medicinal use for those with the following qualifying medical conditions:

  • Acquired immune deficiency syndrome;
  • Alzheimer’s disease
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis;
  • Cancer;
  • Chronic traumatic encephalopathy;
  • Epilepsy or another seizure disorder;
  • Fibromyalgia;
  • Glaucoma;
  • Hepatitis C;
  • Parkinson’s disease;
  • Positive status for human immunodeficiency virus;
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder;
  • Sickle cell anemia;
  • Spinal cord disease or injury;
  • Tourette’s syndrome;
  • Traumatic brain injury;
  • Ulcerative colitis;
  • Any autoimmune disorder;
  • Pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable;
  • A debilitating psychiatric disorder that is diagnosed by a physician licensed in this state who is board-certified in the practice of psychiatry, as determined by the board of healing arts;
  • Any other chronic, debilitating or terminal condition that, in the professional judgment of a physician, would be a detriment to the patient’s mental or physical health if left untreated; or
  • Any other disease or condition approved by the secretary of health and environment pursuant to section 15, and amendments thereto.

The bill also suggests the creation of a medical marijuana advisory panel which will meet before Jan. 31 each year to discuss potential concerns with lawmakers.

If the committee decides to pass the bill, it will head to a Senate vote then a House vote.

For more information about the proposed legislation, click HERE.

