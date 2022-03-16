Kansas Guardsmen to be honored for excellence in military skills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Kansas guardsmen will be honored for their excellence in military skills with awards given by the Governor.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says Governor Laura Kelly is set to present awards to four guardsmen in a special ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 18 on the first floor of the Capitol rotunda.

“While the men and women who serve in the Kansas National Guard are all worthy of our respect and honor, these Guardsmen have earned special recognition for their outstanding achievements and devotion to duty,” Kelly said. “On behalf of all Kansans, I thank them for their dedicated service.”

According to the Office, Sgt. Andrew Gonzales and Spc. Nickolas Decker will be honored with the Army Commendation medal for their first-place finishes as Best Noncommissioned Officer and Best Soldier in the 2021 Kansas Army National Guard Best Warrior competition.

The Office said the Best Warrior Competition is meant to test all aspects of a soldier’s physical and mental fitness. Over a 4-day period, enlisted and noncommissioned officer participants were tested on common soldier tasks, weapons proficiency, physical fitness and comprehensive military knowledge.

The Office also said Sgt. Ryan Marsh will be awarded the Kansas National Guard Meritorious Service Medal in the 2020 and 2021 Winston P. Wilson Sniper Competition. Marsh earned national distinction as part of a 2-person team during the 2020 Team Championship and was a top-level finisher in the 2021 competition.

Lastly, the Office said Airman 1st Class Olivia M. Wallace was named the 2021 Kansas Air National Guard Airman of the Year and will be honored with a certificate of excellence for the achievement. She was cited for her outstanding professionalism, leadership ability and dedication to mission accomplishment.

“It’s never too late to acknowledge excellence and we are grateful for the opportunity to recognize several of our outstanding Kansas Guard members,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Harmon, Kansas Army National Guard Land Component command sergeant major. “We appreciate Governor Kelly’s strong support of the Kansas National Guard and our Kansas Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen.”

The Office said the awards were supposed to be presented in 2020 and 2021, however, they were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

