Kansans can apply for Proof of Concept funds to get business venture off the ground

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans looking to get their business ventures off the ground can apply for Proof of Concept funding through the Department of Commerce.

Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland says the Kansas Innovation and Technology Enterprises Proof of Concept applications of the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022 will be accepted through Thursday, March 31.

The Kansas Department of Commerce said the POC program helps cultivate and support innovation in the Sunflower State through the support of companies with advanced and innovative tech.

KDOC said the program was designed to fill a need for support where typical funding processes are not available to act as a bridge to commercialization and funding by angel or venture investors. It said the program aims to help:

the establishment of promising new technology-based entrepreneurial ventures within the State; and

the commercialization of inventions resulting from research conducted at Kansas public universities.

“Promoting innovation and entrepreneurship is one of the key initiatives in our Framework for Growth,” Toland said. “Driving innovation in our economy is a critical component to attracting businesses and people to Kansas. I’m pleased we are able to offer this funding to help Kansas entrepreneurs develop new technologies and reach their goals.”

According to KDOC, the POC funding is meant to help develop a project or product to the point where the entity can raise significant amounts of external capital. Typically, it said these awards will be used for commercial assessment or technology validation like advanced testing or prototype development.

KDOC said applications for POC funding are accepted year-round with the POC committee meeting on a quarterly basis to review proposals and make recommendations for funding in two categories - For-profit Entity and Faculty-Led. It said award amounts range from $5,000 to $25,000 per application.

The Department said award notifications for the application period ending on March 31 will be made in late April.

To fill out a POC application, click HERE.

