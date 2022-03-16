Advertisement

Jayhawks arrive in Fort Worth, look ahead to matchup with Texas Southern

13 Sports Director Marleah Campbell follows March Madness to Fort Worth, TX
By Melissa Brunner and Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Tex. (WIBW) - The first-round line of the bracket is now filled in for KU. They will face Texas Southern in their NCAA Tournament opener. Tip time is approx. 8:57 p.m. Thursday in Fort Worth.

Texas Southern was victorious in their First Four playin game Tuesday, 76-67 over Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

The Tigers earned their bid by winning the Southwest Conference Tournament. Kenpom.com ranks them 270 out of 350 teams in offensive efficiency, but they’re 23rd in the nation in opponent shooting percentage, holding teams to under 40 percent from the field. They also are known for a deep bench.

While Texas Southern is looking forward to the challenge of facing the top seed, the KU players arrived in Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon excited to once again enjoy a full NCAA Tournament experience. Two years ago, the event was canceled due to COVID, and last year crowds were limited.

“I’m very excited as well, this being my first time being a part of something like this with a crowd, the right atmosphere, things like that,” KU redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson said. “We’re looking forward to getting the thing started. This is the most important time of the year.”

All the hype, back in front of packed arenas, is a new experience for most of the team.

“I don’t think anybody on our team has experienced what the NCAA Tournament can potentially be like,” KU Head Coach Bill Self said. “But in order to experience what it’s really like to play here, you need to do well in the tournament. So I’m looking forward and hoping that happens.”

The winner of the KU/Texas Southern matchup (which will be shown on TruTV) will face the winner of San Diego State/Creighton on Saturday.

