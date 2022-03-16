Advertisement

High school students help Topeka nonprofit build new homes in Hi-Crest

Students in the Industrial Technology class at Washburn Rural High School work on kitchen...
Students in the Industrial Technology class at Washburn Rural High School work on kitchen cabinets for a new home being built for the Hi-Crest community.(Alyssa Willetts)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New homes are being built in the Hi-Crest area of Topeka for the first time in 60 years.

SENT Topeka, a nonprofit focused on strengthening under-resourced communities, has recently taken possession of and demoed two properties on SE Girard St.

One home was so dilapidated, founder Johnathan Sublet said it was beyond repair. The second home had sat vacant for more than a year after an electrical fire severely damaged it in June 2020.

“I live in this neighborhood and for months we were in meetings wondering how we can do something with those properties,” Sublet said.

SENT partnered with the City of Topeka to start the demolition process with plans to build brand new homes on both sites.

It is a revitalization effort that began nearly four years ago when SENT was founded.

“We built the first brand new house in over 60 years here in the Hi-Crest community. Right next door to that we rehabbed a property. A couple doors down from that we have another rental property that we rehabbed, but it is not just SENT working here,” Sublet continued saying, “There are many different people that are starting to invest in the transformation of our neighborhood.”

Through community connections, the nonprofit formed a partnership with Washburn Rural High School. Currently, the industrial technology class is framing a new build for SENT at the school, that will be moved to Hi-Crest in the coming months.

Teacher, Rick Grose, said the work begins in the first semester. “We do layout, we frame the walls, and then we start building walls and standing walls, then we deck it, house wrap, and put felt on the roof.”

Once the students return from spring break, they put the finishing touches on the home.

“We will come back and install windows, then we actually go through the whole cabinet construction process, we build doors, drawers, finish, the whole works. We take it from start to finish,” Grose said.

Senior, Oryana Kitchen, is one of the students working on the project and said she plans to major in architecture at Kansas State University in the fall.

“It is a really surreal feeling knowing that I get to help build someone’s future home and just knowing that I am providing someone else shelter,” she said.

The hands-on experience also gives the students a chance to perfect their craft and learn valuable life lessons.

“It has helped me increase my skills with talking to people, getting the community involved, and getting someone involved in a project. It has been very helpful,” Kitchen said.

It also inspired her to get an internship with SENT. “I think just knowing that it is a nonprofit and they are doing it to help better their community is a really cool thing,” she added.

Sublet said for everyone involved, it is a true labor of love. “We want this to be a place not where people are at, but a place where people want to be. We want this to be a place where people want to come and build a home, build a family, build a legacy, and pass off for generations to come.”

This is the second home Washburn Rural students have built for SENT. Once it is finished, they will load it onto a trailer to be delivered to the job site.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and a boy were killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash about a mile south of...
Boy, 9, among two killed Monday afternoon in Riley County crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Jim Ogle
Former WIBW-TV General Manager succumbs to cancer
Spencer Anthony Allen
Topeka man arrested for alleged violent domestic crimes following community tips
A vehicle went off the roundabout at SE Rice Rd. and Sycamore St. March 14, 2022.
Driver flees wreck that injures passenger

Latest News

Senior living decisions discussed
Live at Five
The Athena International program was launched.
GO Topeka welcoming new women’s leadership program to Kansas
The Athena International program was launched.
Womens's Forum held