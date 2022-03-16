High school students help Topeka nonprofit build new homes in Hi-Crest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New homes are being built in the Hi-Crest area of Topeka for the first time in 60 years.

SENT Topeka, a nonprofit focused on strengthening under-resourced communities, has recently taken possession of and demoed two properties on SE Girard St.

One home was so dilapidated, founder Johnathan Sublet said it was beyond repair. The second home had sat vacant for more than a year after an electrical fire severely damaged it in June 2020.

“I live in this neighborhood and for months we were in meetings wondering how we can do something with those properties,” Sublet said.

SENT partnered with the City of Topeka to start the demolition process with plans to build brand new homes on both sites.

It is a revitalization effort that began nearly four years ago when SENT was founded.

“We built the first brand new house in over 60 years here in the Hi-Crest community. Right next door to that we rehabbed a property. A couple doors down from that we have another rental property that we rehabbed, but it is not just SENT working here,” Sublet continued saying, “There are many different people that are starting to invest in the transformation of our neighborhood.”

Through community connections, the nonprofit formed a partnership with Washburn Rural High School. Currently, the industrial technology class is framing a new build for SENT at the school, that will be moved to Hi-Crest in the coming months.

Teacher, Rick Grose, said the work begins in the first semester. “We do layout, we frame the walls, and then we start building walls and standing walls, then we deck it, house wrap, and put felt on the roof.”

Once the students return from spring break, they put the finishing touches on the home.

“We will come back and install windows, then we actually go through the whole cabinet construction process, we build doors, drawers, finish, the whole works. We take it from start to finish,” Grose said.

Senior, Oryana Kitchen, is one of the students working on the project and said she plans to major in architecture at Kansas State University in the fall.

“It is a really surreal feeling knowing that I get to help build someone’s future home and just knowing that I am providing someone else shelter,” she said.

The hands-on experience also gives the students a chance to perfect their craft and learn valuable life lessons.

“It has helped me increase my skills with talking to people, getting the community involved, and getting someone involved in a project. It has been very helpful,” Kitchen said.

It also inspired her to get an internship with SENT. “I think just knowing that it is a nonprofit and they are doing it to help better their community is a really cool thing,” she added.

Sublet said for everyone involved, it is a true labor of love. “We want this to be a place not where people are at, but a place where people want to be. We want this to be a place where people want to come and build a home, build a family, build a legacy, and pass off for generations to come.”

This is the second home Washburn Rural students have built for SENT. Once it is finished, they will load it onto a trailer to be delivered to the job site.

