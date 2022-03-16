Advertisement

Groundbreaking for new residential building at Meadowlark in MHK

Caption
By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday, March 16, Meadowlark hosted a groundbreaking for a new independent living apartment building.

The new building will include two towers, with a common space connecting the two on the main level. It will provide 24 new independent living apartments, located on the southeast corner of Meadowlark Road and Meadowlark Circle.

It was determined after a Community Needs Assessment that Manhattan could support more age- and income-appropriate housing.

Meadowlark’s new building, Monarch, will offer modern living options with high ceilings, lots of natural lights and will be pet friendly. The building will also have access to underbuilding parking.

“What people are looking for in retirement has and will continue to change,” said Lonnie Baker, CEO. “Even through the COVID-19 pandemic, our teams continued conversations about Meadowlark’s evolution to ensure the organization upholds its mission to meet the community needs and be a resource for the region.”

Meadowlark is continuing to meet the needs of the community with the care programs and living environments available on campus.

