GO Topeka welcoming new women’s leadership program to Kansas

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A program to recruit and train women for leadership roles across their communities is coming to Kansas.

Athena International was detailed at the Greater Topeka Partnership’s Women’s Forum Wednesday. Athena utilizes a range of mentor and leadership development programming to reach out to future leaders in the community.

GO Topeka’s Glenda Washington says its more than a typical leadership class.

“Give them a platform so they can be a voice for our community, and to also put them in places that are critical so they we know what women’s needs are and how to address those needs, have a voice around the table,” Washington said.

You can call 785-506-7768 if you want to learn more about the Athena Program.

