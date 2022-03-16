Frankfort Superintendent loses long battle with cancer, community mourns

FRANKFORT, Kan. (WIBW) - The Frankfort community is mourning the loss of Superintendent Matt Rogers following his long battle with cancer.

On Tuesday, March 16, Frankfort School took to Twitter to inform the community of Rogers’ passing.

Our prayers go out to the Rogers family. You will be missed Matt. pic.twitter.com/cPQQcDgNxO — Frankfort School (@FrankfortCats) March 16, 2022

The High School shared a post from the family which indicated Rogers passed away on Tuesday morning after a long battle with cancer.

