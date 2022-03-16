Advertisement

Frankfort Superintendent loses long battle with cancer, community mourns

FILE
FILE(WLBT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Kan. (WIBW) - The Frankfort community is mourning the loss of Superintendent Matt Rogers following his long battle with cancer.

On Tuesday, March 16, Frankfort School took to Twitter to inform the community of Rogers’ passing.

The High School shared a post from the family which indicated Rogers passed away on Tuesday morning after a long battle with cancer.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and a boy were killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash about a mile south of...
Boy, 9, among two killed Monday afternoon in Riley County crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
A vehicle went off the roundabout at SE Rice Rd. and Sycamore St. March 14, 2022.
Driver flees wreck that injures passenger
Spencer Anthony Allen
Topeka man arrested for alleged violent domestic crimes following community tips
Multiple police units responded to a report of an assault early Tuesday at 701 S.W. Buchanan in...
Multiple police units respond early Tuesday to central Topeka home

Latest News

Kansas legislators hear a medical marijuana bill during the first of a three-day hearing on...
Kansas legislators begin 3-day hearing for medical marijuana bill
Anthony Rodriguez
19-year-old Topekan behind bars for alleged child sex crimes
Brandon Bowman is facing murder charges in the death of Solana Sagun of Topeka.
KC man charged for murder of Topeka woman over phone charger
FILE
Bird flu reported in mixed bird flock in Franklin County