Former WIBW-TV General Manager succumbs to cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former WIBW-TV General Manager Jim Ogle has passed away.

Ogle led the WIBW Channels for a decade, as the station expanded from a broadcast medium to digital, social media, and secondary channel platforms.

Most recently, he served as executive director of Freedoms Frontier National Heritage Area, which is based in Lawrence.

Many people know Ogle through through his work with various community organizations, like Topeka Metro and the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. He also was involved with dozens of local nonprofits, from United Way and Topeka Civic Theatre, to Big Brothers Big Sisters, the NOTO Arts District, and many more.

Ogle passed away Sunday, March 13, following a year-and-a-half battle with cancer. He was 64-years-old.

A celebration of life is still being planned through Topeka’s Penwell Gabel Funeral Home.

His family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Kansas City; or Topeka Civic Theater, Friends of NOTO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Topeka, Downtown Topeka Foundation, Rotary of Topeka, Friends of the Topeka Zoo, Topeka Habitat for Humanity, Greater Topeka Partnership, Kanza Trail, or United Way of Topeka.

