Former Kansas health care business owner pleads guilty to tax fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The former owner of a Kansas health care business pleaded guilty in federal court to tax fraud on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice says former Kansas businessman Lance Ashley pleaded guilty to employment tax crimes on Wednesday, March 16, in federal court.

Court documents indicate that starting around 2010, Ashley was the sole owner and operator of Ashley Home Care Services, an Overland Park home health care business that provided daily living services to residents.

The business has since been closed.

The Court said Ashley was responsible for all financial matters relating to the business, including handling payroll and collecting and paying over employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

However, records also show that from 2013 to 2016, AHCS did not pay all the employee withholdings it collected to the IRS. Instead, Ashley used that money to pay corporate expenses and a number of personal expenses.

After the IRS started to collect the unpaid taxes in 2016, the DOJ said Ashley provided fraudulent bank records and did not fully disclose his bank accounts.

In all, the DOJ said Ashely caused a tax loss to the IRS of about $321,500.

According to records, Ashley faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the crime, as well as a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties as he awaits sentencing set for June 6. A federal district court judge will decide the sentence.

