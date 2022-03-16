Forge Young Talent hopes to draw in new recruits with revamped website

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Forge Young Talent is hoping to draw in new recruits with a revamped website and more opportunities.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says with a revamped website and new recruitment efforts on the horizon, Topeka’s young professional group, Forge Young Talent, wants to increase its membership and improve offerings in 2022.

GTP said the revamped Forge website, which is now active, has been updated to feature a cleaner aesthetic, the most recent information, herd-specific pages tailored to interests and much more.

The organization said the new website also shows the transition away from traditional print forms of communication, as Forge believes a strong digital presence will help reach young professional audiences well into the future.

“A new Forge website is just the beginning,” said Forge executive director Rhett Flood. “Our key focus this year is recruiting more members. We’re coupling the launch of a new website with targeted marketing and new events to let young professionals know what we’re all about. You don’t have to work in a specific field or know certain people to be part of Forge. All you need is an appetite for community and a desire to get involved.”

As the organization sets its sights in 2022 on new members, GTP said Forge hopes to attract locals between the ages of 18 and 40 who want to become more involved in the community, as well as people from outside Topeka and Shawnee Co. who may want to live, work, play, lead and grow in the Capital City.

With those goals in mind, GTP said Forge plans to roll out a campaign in the spring that will use multi-channel marketing to reach a wide audience. Then, in the fall, it said the organization will collaborate with regional colleges and Choose Topeka to spread the word that the Capital City is a place full of opportunities for employment and community involvement.

Along with the marketing campaign, GTP said Forge will relaunch its “Pub Club” series, a happy-hour-themed networking event meant for young professionals. Forge also plans to stand up new events with a focus on health and wellness, target young professionals with families, and offer ample volunteer opportunities.

In addition, GTP said strategic adjustments are being made to various Forge herds to ensure each committee is the most effective and engaging it can be.

“Through Momentum 2022, our community has become more aware of just how important it is to attract and retain young talent,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “The demographic represented by organizations like Forge and the Topeka Youth Commission are ultimately who we’re developing our community for! They are the future of our community and the ones who will shape our tomorrow, and we should do everything in our power to keep them here. Every time we talk about our community’s growth and success, we should be talking about how to attract and build up young talent. Clearly, Forge is already hard at work doing just that.”

