Community rallies behind Kansas teen in need of kidney transplant to plan benefit

Blessing Hospital bed(WGEM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A breakfast benefit and silent auction will be held at the beginning of April for Pottawatomie Co. teenager John Morbeto after he was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure and told he would need a new kidney.

The Children’s Organ Transplant Association says a Breakfast Benefit and Silent Auction will be held in honor of John Morbeto - or John the Warrior - a Havensville-area teen in need of a kidney transplant.

The benefit will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at the Havensville Rural High School Community Center. COTA said funds will be raised to help with Morbeto’s transplant-related expenses.

COTA said an organ will also be donated at the event.

The Association said the breakfast will include a full menu of pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, and bacon - all for a free-will donation.

“The family and friends of John want to encourage everyone in the community to attend our upcoming breakfast in an effort to help give John a second chance at life,” said Laura Conley, Treasurer of the HRHS Board. “100% of the profits from the HRHS Breakfast and Silent Auction will assist with transplant-related expenses.”

COTA said Morbeto was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure. Local volunteers are working to raise about $80,000 to help with transplant-related expenses throughout his life.

COTA said Morbeto’s family asked for help from the Association. It said it is dedicated to organizing and guiding communities to raise funds for transplant-related expenses.

