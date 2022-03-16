Advertisement

Community mourns loss of Topeka 10-year-old

Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ten-year-old Terrell Gibbons and his mother Nichole reached their eternal home away from earth together on Sunday, March 6, following a 3-vehicle crash in Lyon Co.

The Jardine fifth grader has been described by family as an impactful 10-year-old who loved football, the Seahawks and his dad, Damon Webb, Sr.

The family said Terrell had an infectious smile and a quiet, but upbeat personality.

Thirteen siblings, a host of aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as Webb and his mother Vanessa Richard, are left to mourn the loss of Terrell and Nichole.

“Terrell was a loving, joyful scholar who attended many of the basketball games with his family this year to watch older relatives. He will be greatly missed, we are truly heartbroken,” wrote Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson.

Memorial contributions can be made on behalf of Terrell Gibbons over the phone and in-person to Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Money orders and checks can be made payable to Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel in care of Tarrell Gibbons.

To read Terrell’s full obituary from Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

