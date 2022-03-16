Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month aims to warn Kansans of dangers, symptoms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has warned of signs of possible colorectal cancer to bring awareness to Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and officials have encouraged men and women to learn the symptoms and risks of colorectal cancer and to make an appointment for a colonoscopy.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many elective procedures being put on hold, and this has led to a substantial decline in cancer screening, including screening for colon cancer,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joan Duwve. “Health care facilities are open for business and providing routine cancer screening, and I want to encourage Kansans to ask their health care providers about getting screened for colon cancer and to learn about the symptoms of colorectal cancer and what they could be doing to live longer lives.”

The KDHE said colorectal cancer develops from precancerous polyps in the colon or rectum. It said the cause of most colorectal cancers is still unknown.

In Kansas, KDHE said colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths among males and females. Each year, it said 1,300 Kansans are diagnosed with colorectal cancer and more than half of diagnoses are late-stage. Over 500 Kansas succumb to the disease each year.

According to the Department, there are various risk factors associated with colorectal cancer:

Older age - Colorectal cancer can be diagnosed at any age, but many with colorectal cancer are older than 50. The KDHE said rates of colorectal cancer in people younger than 50 may be increasing, however, doctors are unsure why.

Inflammatory intestinal conditions - Chronic inflammatory diseases of the colon, like ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, can increase the risk of cancer.

Family history of colorectal cancer - Kansans are more likely to develop colorectal cancer if a blood relative has had the disease. KDHE said if more than one family member has had colorectal cancer, the risk is even higher.

While early colorectal cancer often causes no symptoms, KDHE said advanced cancer symptoms include:

A persistent change in your bowel habits, including diarrhea or constipation, or a change in the consistency of your stool

Rectal bleeding or blood in your stool

Persistent abdominal discomforts, such as cramps, gas or pain

A feeling that your bowel does not empty completely

Weakness or fatigue

Unexplained weight loss

In order to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer, KDHE has recommended the following:

Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains. The Department said these foods contain vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants that could play a role in cancer prevention. Starting in June, it said if Kansans are over the age of 60, meet income guidelines, and need help getting fresh fruits and vegetables, the Kansas Senior Farmers Market Program could help.

Drink alcohol in moderation, if at all. KDHE said if Kansans choose to drink alcohol, they should limit the amount they drink to no more than one drink a day for women and two for men.

Stop smoking. The Department said quitting tobacco is a process. Whether residents are thinking about quitting, are not yet ready to quit, or have already quit, the Kansas Tobacco Quitline can help with each step. The line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 800-784-8669.

Exercise most days of the week. KDHE said residents should try to get at least 30 minutes of exercise on most days. If residents have been inactive, it said to start slowly and build up gradually to 30 minutes. Kansans should also talk to their doctor before starting any exercise program.

Maintain a healthy weight. The Department said if residents are at a healthy weight, they should work to maintain their weight by combining a healthy diet with daily exercise. If residents need to lose weight, it said to ask a doctor about healthy ways to achieve that goal. It said to aim to lose weight slowly by increasing the number of exercises residents get and reducing the number of calories eaten.

KDHE said men and women at average risk of colorectal cancer should discuss with a doctor or health care professional about screening starting at age 45. Kansans who have several family members diagnosed with prostate cancer at early age should start talks at age 40.

This March, the Department said it recognizes Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month by learning about the disease, talking with a doctor and making changes to lifestyles, including making a regular appointment to get screened.

