Advertisement

Bird flu reported in mixed bird flock in Franklin County

FILE
FILE(Kierstin Foote)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Kan. (AP) — A flock of birds in Franklin County in northeast Kansas have been diagnosed with avian influenza, better known as bird flu, federal and state agriculture officials said.

The affected flock is a mixture of chickens, ducks and other birds on a home farm said Heather Lansdowne, a spokeswoman with the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

The agency did not give more specific information about birds’ location, the Lawrence Journal-World reported. The flock will be significantly reduced to prevent the spread of the disease.

Nearly 7 million chickens and turkeys in 13 states have been killed this year due to avian influenza, agriculture officials said.

The Kansas agriculture department said bird owners can limit their flocks’ exposure to the disease by removing potential nesting sites and feeding areas for wild birds.

Bird owners are also encouraged to clean clothes, shoes and equipment after visiting a domestic flock or areas where waterfowl might be present.

“If you take a walk around the local duck pond with your dog, then you and your dog and your car could carry that disease back home to your birds,” Lansdowne said.

The bird flu does not present a risk to humans or the food supplies, Lansdowne said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and a boy were killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash about a mile south of...
Boy, 9, among two killed Monday afternoon in Riley County crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
A vehicle went off the roundabout at SE Rice Rd. and Sycamore St. March 14, 2022.
Driver flees wreck that injures passenger
Spencer Anthony Allen
Topeka man arrested for alleged violent domestic crimes following community tips
Multiple police units responded to a report of an assault early Tuesday at 701 S.W. Buchanan in...
Multiple police units respond early Tuesday to central Topeka home