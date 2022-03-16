Advertisement

Biden to sign renewed domestic violence law

President Joe Biden will sign a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to...
President Joe Biden will sign a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to victims of domestic and sexual violence. (CNN, POOL, MAXAR)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will sign a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The president is expected to offer remarks during the signing ceremony in the White House’s East Room, where he will be joined by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marcia Fudge.

The revived Violence Against Women Act passed as part of a $1.5 trillion government funding package in a rare moment of bipartisan unity in Congress.

The new version is designed to strengthen rape prevention and education efforts as well as training for those in law enforcement and the judicial system.

Biden worked on the original law as a senator.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who also helped write and pass the original bill as a House member in 1994, called it “one of the most important laws passed by Congress in the last 30 years.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

A woman and a boy were killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash about a mile south of...
Boy, 9, among two killed Monday afternoon in Riley County crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
A vehicle went off the roundabout at SE Rice Rd. and Sycamore St. March 14, 2022.
Driver flees wreck that injures passenger
Spencer Anthony Allen
Topeka man arrested for alleged violent domestic crimes following community tips
Multiple police units responded to a report of an assault early Tuesday at 701 S.W. Buchanan in...
Multiple police units respond early Tuesday to central Topeka home

Latest News

President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Biden sending more anti-aircraft systems, drones to Ukraine after Zelenskyy’s address to Congress
Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.
Lyft details fuel surcharge to help offset rising gas prices
Bird flu makes Kansas appearance
Bird flu reported in mixed bird flock in Franklin County
Topeka Prayer Breakfast 2022
Kansas Prayer Breakfast held as in-person event Wednesday for first time in 3 years
The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami risk receding