Alta Vista man sentenced to 15+ years for rape of teen girl

Stephen Nichols of Alta Vista
Stephen Nichols of Alta Vista(Wabaunsee Co. Jail)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wabaunsee Co. man will spend the next decade-and-a-half behind bars for the rape of a teen girl.

Wabaunsee Co. Attorney Timothy Liesmann says Stephen Nichols, 39, of Alta Vista was sentenced Tuesday to 187 months in prison.

Nichols struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to one count of rape and one count of child abuse. Upon his release, Nichols will remain on parole and be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Liesmann said the victim came forward with allegations in March of 2021 and was 13-years-old at the time.

As of Tuesday morning, Nichols is being held at the Wabaunsee Co. Jail awaiting transportation to the Department of Corrections.

