Advertisement

19-year-old Topekan behind bars for alleged child sex crimes

Anthony Rodriguez
Anthony Rodriguez(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an incident with a 14-year-old girl in southwest Shawnee Co., a Topeka man is behind bars for alleged child sex crimes.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old man is behind bars for child sex crimes after an incident at a home in the southwest part of the county.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, detectives said they arrested Anthony Rodriguez, 19, of Topeka, after an investigation into a sexual offense that happened on March 11. The victim was listed as a 14-year-old female.

Rodriguez was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for rape.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and a boy were killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash about a mile south of...
Boy, 9, among two killed Monday afternoon in Riley County crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
A vehicle went off the roundabout at SE Rice Rd. and Sycamore St. March 14, 2022.
Driver flees wreck that injures passenger
Spencer Anthony Allen
Topeka man arrested for alleged violent domestic crimes following community tips
Multiple police units responded to a report of an assault early Tuesday at 701 S.W. Buchanan in...
Multiple police units respond early Tuesday to central Topeka home

Latest News

Kansas legislators hear a medical marijuana bill during the first of a three-day hearing on...
Kansas legislators begin 3-day hearing for medical marijuana bill
Brandon Bowman is facing murder charges in the death of Solana Sagun of Topeka.
KC man charged for murder of Topeka woman over phone charger
FILE
Bird flu reported in mixed bird flock in Franklin County
Stephen Nichols of Alta Vista
Alta Vista man sentenced to 15+ years for rape of teen girl