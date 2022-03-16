19-year-old Topekan behind bars for alleged child sex crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an incident with a 14-year-old girl in southwest Shawnee Co., a Topeka man is behind bars for alleged child sex crimes.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old man is behind bars for child sex crimes after an incident at a home in the southwest part of the county.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, detectives said they arrested Anthony Rodriguez, 19, of Topeka, after an investigation into a sexual offense that happened on March 11. The victim was listed as a 14-year-old female.

Rodriguez was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for rape.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.