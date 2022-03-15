Advertisement

WWII battalion awarded Congressional Gold Medal

The 'Six Triple Eight' was the only all-Black female WWII battalion to serve overseas in the...
The 'Six Triple Eight' was the only all-Black female WWII battalion to serve overseas in the European theater.(NBC12)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Kan. (WIBW) - The president has signed off on bestowing the nation’s highest honor on a barrier-breaking World War II battalion.

The ‘Six Triple Eight,’ an all-black, all-female battalion responsible for clearing out an enormous backlog of mail to and from soldiers, have officially been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. Sen. Jerry Moran, who has spearheaded the effort to award the battalion for several years, says the women deserve a special place in history.

“The women of the Six Triple Eight have earned a special place in history for their service to our nation, and as of today, their sacrifice is enshrined into law with the highest distinction Congress can bestow,” said Sen. Moran. “It has been an honor to meet members of the battalion and help lead this effort to award the Six Triple Eight with the Congressional Gold Medal – the highest expression of national appreciation from Congress. Though the odds were set against them, the women of the Six Triple Eight processed millions of letters and packages during their deployment in Europe, helping connect WWII soldiers with their loved ones back home – like my father and mother. Our nation will always be grateful to the members of the Six Triple Eight and now, nearly 80 years after their service, we are finally able to recognize these extraordinary women on the national stage. Thank you to the President for acting quickly to sign this legislation into law, Rep. Moore and Rep. LaTurner for leading this effort in the House and Col. Edna Cummings for her tireless work advocating for the Six Triple Eight to be honored on behalf of a grateful nation.”

Rep. Jake LaTurner co-led the effort to get the bill through the House.

“I’m pleased that legislation to award the Six Triple Eight with the Congressional Gold Medal is officially signed into law. After eight decades, these brave women will finally get the recognition they deserve for their heroic service to our nation during World War II,” said Rep. LaTurner. “I want to thank my colleagues, Congresswoman Moore and Senator Moran, for their efforts in getting this legislation across the finish line.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
A single-vehicle crash Sunday night at S.W. 53rd and Valencia Road southwest of Topeka claimed...
Man, 19, killed in crash Sunday night southwest of Topeka
Three girls died and a man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon...
Three girls from Iowa killed in car-semi crash Saturday in southwest Kansas
Taurean Ross, 29, and Christina Wallace, 37, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County...
Two arrested in south Topeka robbery Sunday morning
Comedian donates $10K to LGBTQ+ organization after Topeka church group protests outside his comedy show

Latest News

A vehicle went off the roundabout at SE Rice Rd. and Sycamore St.
Topeka Police looking for driver in wreck that injured passenger
The five women of the Soldier Township Fire Department are among the largest groups of female...
Salute Our Heroes: Women of Soldier Township Fire Department reflect on working in a male-dominated field
City of Topeka to undergo redistricting this summer
13 NEWS at 10 p.m. - clipped version
A vehicle went off the roundabout at SE Rice Rd. and Sycamore St. March 14, 2022.
Driver flees wreck that injures passenger