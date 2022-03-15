WWII battalion awarded Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON D.C., Kan. (WIBW) - The president has signed off on bestowing the nation’s highest honor on a barrier-breaking World War II battalion.

The ‘Six Triple Eight,’ an all-black, all-female battalion responsible for clearing out an enormous backlog of mail to and from soldiers, have officially been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. Sen. Jerry Moran, who has spearheaded the effort to award the battalion for several years, says the women deserve a special place in history.

“The women of the Six Triple Eight have earned a special place in history for their service to our nation, and as of today, their sacrifice is enshrined into law with the highest distinction Congress can bestow,” said Sen. Moran. “It has been an honor to meet members of the battalion and help lead this effort to award the Six Triple Eight with the Congressional Gold Medal – the highest expression of national appreciation from Congress. Though the odds were set against them, the women of the Six Triple Eight processed millions of letters and packages during their deployment in Europe, helping connect WWII soldiers with their loved ones back home – like my father and mother. Our nation will always be grateful to the members of the Six Triple Eight and now, nearly 80 years after their service, we are finally able to recognize these extraordinary women on the national stage. Thank you to the President for acting quickly to sign this legislation into law, Rep. Moore and Rep. LaTurner for leading this effort in the House and Col. Edna Cummings for her tireless work advocating for the Six Triple Eight to be honored on behalf of a grateful nation.”

Rep. Jake LaTurner co-led the effort to get the bill through the House.

“I’m pleased that legislation to award the Six Triple Eight with the Congressional Gold Medal is officially signed into law. After eight decades, these brave women will finally get the recognition they deserve for their heroic service to our nation during World War II,” said Rep. LaTurner. “I want to thank my colleagues, Congresswoman Moore and Senator Moran, for their efforts in getting this legislation across the finish line.”

