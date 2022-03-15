Waterville woman injured Monday morning in two-vehicle crash near Manhattan

RANDOLPH, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to a Manhattan hospital following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Riley County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 8:40 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Green Randolph Road and Tuttle Creek Boulevard, just north of the town of Randolph. The location was about 24 miles northwest of Manhattan.

According to Riley County police, a 2022 Freightliner Sprinter van driven by Tyler Stupka, 22, of Concordia, was headed west on Green Randolph when it entered the path of Tuttle Creek Boulevard after stopping at a stop sign.

Riley County police said the van then collided with a 2018 Hyundai Sante Fe that was southbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard.

The driver of the Hyundai, Linda Nemechek, 73, of Waterville, was extricated from her vehicle by emergency responders from the Riley County Fire Department.

Nemechek then was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of injuries she sustained in the crash. Her condition wasn’t available Tuesday morning.

Stupka was reported uninjured.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

