USD 501′s Dr. Tiffany Anderson is one of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year Honoree

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools Superintendent was named USA Today’s Women of the Year honoree for Kansas.

USA Today’s program recognizes women across the country who have made a significant impact.

Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said she was honored and humbled to be named the Kansas honoree for USA Today’s Women of the Year.

Dr. Anderson said the award highlights the community and all educators, “it’s less about the award and more about just highlighting kids and what we do to serve kids so that’s an exciting piece,” Dr. Anderson said.

“It is always surprising because in education we just do the work. You just serve people and work to serve people well and you’re not doing it for the awards or salary or any of that you’re just trying to give kids a better life,” Dr. Anderson added.

Dr. Anderson has served as USD 501′s Superintendent for six years.

She says her passion comes from love, “love can transcend anything and love is at the heart of everything and so that is truly the message.”

“So when we are serving at one of our food pantries, we have one every weekend, when we are doing home visits to families that’s love and action,” she explained. “The only way that you can improve education or I think any system is to put love first. For me, my Faith comes first so god first and love and everything else will fall in place.”

Dr. Anderson says she’s honored to be among the other nominees, many of whom are business leaders and CEOs.

She said it recognizes the impact of education, “education really is the heart of every community, so to see that being highlighted which is really what’s occurring.”

“While my name is out there, it’s really education that’s being highlighted, Topeka, Kansas is being highlighted. Kansas as a whole and what we’re doing that to me is a great deal and it shows the importance of education,” she emphasized. ”What better place than Topeka, Kansas, in our Brown v. Board occur to have to highlight. I see the woman of the year, but also the place of the year.”

Dr. Anderson says with the help of staff and employees too, together with their ability to make an impact. “Every opportunity, I have to talk about the amazing teachers, principals, custodians, and paraprofessionals, all of the folks to make this thing work, I am excited to share that in every way that I can,” she said.

Dr. Anderson plans to graduate with a master’s degree in divinity next month. She says doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon.

