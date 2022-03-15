Tuesday night forecast: Sunshine is nice, Thursday rain is refreshing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This is my kind of weather! Be sure and enjoy the nice conditions through this weekend. Tonight will be comfortable around 40º with winds becoming strong Wednesday from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures Wednesday will warm dramatically into the mid 70s. Our next chance for rain arrives Thursday afternoon as an area of low pressure moves into Kansas.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Thursday’s rain chance should hold off until the late afternoon, however scattered rain showers are possible after midday. Rain becomes more widespread going into Thursday night and will come to an end Friday morning. No thunderstorms are expected, just good ol’ fashion rain. Rainfall amounts are should be between 0.50″ and 1.00″ in Northeast and East Kansas while North-Central Kansas could see between 0.25″ and 0.50″ inches. A good and much needed rain. There is a chance at seeing some snowflakes on Friday morning, but there will be no accumulation from this.

Temperatures stay mild for mid-March with highs on Friday being in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies with a north breeze at 10 to 20 mph. We return to the 60s by Saturday with sun-filled skies and winds returning to be out of the southwest. We keep climbing reaching the 70s by Sunday. Overall, a fantastic weekend coming our way.

The first day of Spring is Sunday, March 20 and we will welcome another rain chance by Monday, March 21. This sytem could last Monday night through Tuesday evening. Like our upcoming rain chance we are not expecting thunderstorms in Kansas form this system.

8-Day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

This is a Top 10 Day with light winds, you don’t want to miss a chance to enjoy some time outside this afternoon or evening. Elevated fire danger risk tomorrow, however uncertainty exists on impacts from wind and relative humidity so something to be aware of on the potential outdoor burning would have to be avoided. Start considering a Plan B for Thursday especially in the afternoon. It’s not a guarantee rain will impact the daytime hours in your area but something to continue to check back in the coming days for updates.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.