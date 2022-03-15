Tuesday forecast: A beautiful day, warmer tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get outside to enjoy today, it is going to be absolutely perfect with highs in the 60s and winds less than 10 mph. Yes it will be warmer and in the 70s tomorrow but winds will gust 20-30 mph.

We’re monitoring two storm systems for the next 8 days. The first one is Thursday into Thursday night with the other system early next week. There remains some minor differences in the models on both of them with timing so this will continue to be fine-tuned in the coming days.

Normal High: 57/Normal Low: 34 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

The question is when rain moves in on Thursday. Highest chance will be after 2pm but this will be something to monitor in the next couple days for updates. The other question is a cold front that will be pushing through and this could lead to a wide range in highs Thursday from low 50s to mid 60s. Rain continues to overspread northeast KS Thursday evening and continues overnight.

There also is a low chance that some snow and even some sleet will mix in with the rain due to temperatures about a mile above the surface getting below freezing however think surface temperature will still remain above freezing. Even if any winter precipitation does develop it will have a hard time accumulating especially on the roads which would be warm enough so think any winter impacts will be minimal for Friday morning’s commute.

Most of the precipitation will be gone by Friday morning with decreasing clouds and highs in the 50s. Warmer weather returns throughout the weekend with 60s Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

The next storm system will develop on Monday and continue through at least Tuesday morning with one model keeping rain all day Tuesday, heavier as well, while the other model has more hit and miss showers through the day with drier conditions.

Taking Action:

This is a Top 10 Day with light winds, you don’t want to miss a chance to enjoy some time outside this afternoon or evening.

Elevated fire danger risk tomorrow, however uncertainty exists on impacts from wind and relative humidity so something to be aware of on the potential outdoor burning would have to be avoided.

Start considering a Plan B for Thursday especially in the afternoon. It’s not a guarantee rain will impact the daytime hours in your area but something to continue to check back in the coming days for updates.



