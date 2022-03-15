Topeka receives over $1.7 million to help house homeless population

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City has received over $1.7 million to help house the growing homeless population in Shawnee Co.

The City of Topeka says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded it $1.7 million to fund the homeless housing and service program Shelter Plus Care.

The City was given an additional $51,737 in planning funds to help the rising homeless population.

The announcement comes a day after Topeka reported an increase in its homeless population from its annual Point in Time Homeless Count.

According to the City’s recent homeless count, 365 people and 297 households are experiencing homelessness in the Capital City and Shawnee Co. Meanwhile, 40% of the homeless population is unsheltered.

“Shelter Plus Care helps around 240 households on a given month. This renewal of funding can help some of those unsheltered individuals in the community, as that number is increasing,” said Corrie Wright, Division Director of Housing Services for the City of Topeka.

The City said Shelter Plus Care is a program meant to provide rental assistance to homeless people with disabilities, including severe and persistent mental illness and chronic issues with alcohol or drugs. It said participants can choose their residence from units where the landlord agrees to accept an established housing subsidy and abide by the program guidelines.

In order to be eligible for Shelter Plus, the City said applicants must meet the following criteria:

You are homeless, living in the streets or shelter

You suffer from one of the following disabilities; severe mental illness, chronic substance abuse, and/or HIV/AIDS

You are receiving case management services through one of the designated agencies

For a full list of criteria and for more information about Shelter Plus Care, click HERE.

