Topeka man arrested for alleged violent domestic crimes following community tips

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers found him based on tips from the community for alleged violent domestic crimes.

Following an attempt to locate for various violent domestic crimes, the Topeka Police Department says officers arrested Spencer Anthony Allen, 44, was arrested around 10:40 p.m. on Monday, March 14.

TPD said Allen was found after officers followed up on tips about his whereabouts. He was found in his car and taken into custody without incident.

Allen was arrested for:

Aggravated domestic battery

Aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon

Domestic battery, knowing rude physical contact with a family member or dating relationship

Aggravated battery

Three counts of Domestic battery, knowing or reckless bodily harm to a family or person in a dating relationship

Criminal damage to property $1,000 - $25,000

Theft of over $1,500

No bond has been issued for Allen.

