Advertisement

Topeka man arrested for alleged violent domestic crimes following community tips

Spencer Anthony Allen
Spencer Anthony Allen(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers found him based on tips from the community for alleged violent domestic crimes.

Following an attempt to locate for various violent domestic crimes, the Topeka Police Department says officers arrested Spencer Anthony Allen, 44, was arrested around 10:40 p.m. on Monday, March 14.

TPD said Allen was found after officers followed up on tips about his whereabouts. He was found in his car and taken into custody without incident.

Allen was arrested for:

  • Aggravated domestic battery
  • Aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon
  • Domestic battery, knowing rude physical contact with a family member or dating relationship
  • Aggravated battery
  • Three counts of Domestic battery, knowing or reckless bodily harm to a family or person in a dating relationship
  • Criminal damage to property $1,000 - $25,000
  • Theft of over $1,500

No bond has been issued for Allen.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash Sunday night at S.W. 53rd and Valencia Road southwest of Topeka claimed...
Man, 19, killed in crash Sunday night southwest of Topeka
Three girls died and a man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon...
Three girls from Iowa killed in car-semi crash Saturday in southwest Kansas
Comedian donates $10K to LGBTQ+ organization after Topeka church group protests outside his comedy show
Taurean Ross, 29, and Christina Wallace, 37, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County...
Two arrested in south Topeka robbery Sunday morning
File image
KS State Bank reports losing nearly $200k in scam loan

Latest News

Riley Co. fatal accident
Boy, 9, among two killed Monday afternoon in Riley Co. crash
Midday in Kansas
A sign on the closed park office instructs visitors to call one of two other offices, while...
Something ‘fishy’ going on at El Dorado State Park? KBI investigates.
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an...
Oh my, Ochai! KU hoops star Agbaji named First Team All-American by Associated Press