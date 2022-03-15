Sunset Zoo opens Lower Asian Trail ahead of newly renovated Expedition Asia

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunset Zoo is getting closer to the grand reopening of newly remodeled Expedition Asia, including reopening a section of the area to the public.

Construction in the remodeled section has reached a level of completion which allowed Zoo officials to reopen a portion of the Asia Trail exhibit ahead this week.

Another update to the zoo includes new signs for the Expedition Asia which started being installed during the nice weather this week.

Families are taking advantage of the sunny days, visiting the zoo to see animals that have been unavailable for nearly two years.

“It timed out very well, that construction ended so that we could open up that lower trail, which has a lot of our animals from Asia in it.” Sunset Zoo, Marketing and Development Officer, Melissa Kirkwood says.

Animals on the lower Asia Trail include the Red Panda, White-handed Gibbons, Maned Wolves, and the Asian Small Clawed Otters to name a few.

Sunset Zoo is open from 9:30 am to 5pm this week for Spring Break.

