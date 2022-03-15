Advertisement

Sunset Zoo opens Lower Asian Trail ahead of newly renovated Expedition Asia

Sunset Zoo opens Lower Asian Trail ahead of grand reopening of newly renovated Expedition Asia
Sunset Zoo opens Lower Asian Trail ahead of grand reopening of newly renovated Expedition Asia(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunset Zoo is getting closer to the grand reopening of newly remodeled Expedition Asia, including reopening a section of the area to the public.

Construction in the remodeled section has reached a level of completion which allowed Zoo officials to reopen a portion of the Asia Trail exhibit ahead this week.

Another update to the zoo includes new signs for the Expedition Asia which started being installed during the nice weather this week.

Families are taking advantage of the sunny days, visiting the zoo to see animals that have been unavailable for nearly two years.

“It timed out very well, that construction ended so that we could open up that lower trail, which has a lot of our animals from Asia in it.” Sunset Zoo, Marketing and Development Officer, Melissa Kirkwood says.

Animals on the lower Asia Trail include the Red Panda, White-handed Gibbons, Maned Wolves, and the Asian Small Clawed Otters to name a few.

Sunset Zoo is open from 9:30 am to 5pm this week for Spring Break.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash Sunday night at S.W. 53rd and Valencia Road southwest of Topeka claimed...
Man, 19, killed in crash Sunday night southwest of Topeka
Three girls died and a man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon...
Three girls from Iowa killed in car-semi crash Saturday in southwest Kansas
Comedian donates $10K to LGBTQ+ organization after Topeka church group protests outside his comedy show
A woman and a boy were killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash about a mile south of...
Boy, 9, among two killed Monday afternoon in Riley County crash
Taurean Ross, 29, and Christina Wallace, 37, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County...
Two arrested in south Topeka robbery Sunday morning

Latest News

Jury selection wrapped Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Washburn University...
Jury selected for trial in Washburn football player’s murder
Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said she was honored and humbled to...
USD 501′s Dr. Tiffany Anderson is one of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year Honoree
Sunset Zoo opens Lower Asian Trail ahead of newly renovated Expedition Asia
Study from IPX1031 shows Kansas has some of the highest complaint rates in the country