Statewide Vape exhibit shows teens dangers of, advertising tactics in tobacco industry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide exhibit is showing teens the dangers of vaping and the tactics tobacco companies use to advertise to them.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Kauffman Museum’s traveling exhibit - Vapes: Marketing an Addiction - stopped by the Take Down the Tobacco Day event at the Kansas Statehouse on March 3 during its 2022 statewide tour.

KDHE said Take Down Tobacco Day is an annual event held by the Tobacco Free Kansas Coalition and American Cancer Society. The event brings middle and high school students together from 13 Resist Chapters across the Sunflower State. Together, it said the students learn about tobacco prevention and their role in local and state advocacy.

The Department said Resist is a youth-led statewide movement created to fight the tobacco industry’s influence on teenagers.

During the event, the KDHE said teens had the chance to visit the Vapes exhibit, which dives into the promotion of tobacco products from 1880 through the present day. Kauffman Musem at Bethel College in North Newton worked with the local hospital and youth substance misuse leadership program - STAND - to develop the historical exhibit.

KDHE said Vapes tells three intertwining stories - the rise and fall of cigarette smoking and advertising; the emergence of e-cigarettes in the 21st century along with current marketing strategies; and the challenges of nicotine addiction and quitting. The exhibit was displayed in three compact, free-standing modules.

The Department said Vapes showcases examples of vaping products, photomurals, videos and an LED infographic to educate visitors about e-cigarettes and advertising through the tobacco industry.

“We were really grateful to host this exhibit in tandem with our Take Down Tobacco Day event,” said Jordan Roberts, Youth Prevention Program Manager and Resist Coordinator at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “We hope that the exhibit created a welcoming space for our event participants and others to learn more about the tobacco industry’s marketing and advertising efforts and allowed them space to reflect on their own stories and experiences.”

KDHE said the exhibit will travel to schools, hospitals, libraries and museums in the Sunflower State and will continue its statewide tour this spring at the following:

