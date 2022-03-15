Advertisement

REPORTS: Chiefs sign safety Justin Reid to three-year deal

Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) runs during pregame of an NFL football game,...
Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) runs during pregame of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Multiple outlets are reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Houston Texans safety Justin Reid.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports it is a three-year deal worth $31.5 million. $20 million of it guaranteed.

The signing likely closes the door on veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu returning to the Chiefs.

Reid has been a productive member of the Texans for the previous four seasons. He’s tallied 315 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 7 interceptions. His rookie season, he took one such interception back for a touchdown. The 25-year-old defensive back was selected by the Texans in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Stanford.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

