REPORTS: Chiefs sign safety Justin Reid to three-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Multiple outlets are reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Houston Texans safety Justin Reid.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports it is a three-year deal worth $31.5 million. $20 million of it guaranteed.

The signing likely closes the door on veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu returning to the Chiefs.

Reid has been a productive member of the Texans for the previous four seasons. He’s tallied 315 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 7 interceptions. His rookie season, he took one such interception back for a touchdown. The 25-year-old defensive back was selected by the Texans in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Stanford.

Former Texans’ S Justin Reid intends to sign a three-year, $31.5 million deal that includes $20 million guaranteed with the Kansas City Chiefs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.