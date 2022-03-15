Advertisement

REPORTS: Chiefs restructure Frank Clark’s contract to keep him on the squad

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) running on the field during the first half of...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) running on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Multiple outlets are reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs and Frank Clark have reworked the defensive end’s contract.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reports that the Chiefs and Clark have agreed to a new deal that is two years worth $29 million. Incentives could increase the total to $36 million.

Clark was scheduled to carry a $26.3 million cap hit in the 2022 season. The reworking of this contract clears up cap space for the Chiefs. Reports indicate that the Chiefs were contemplating either trading or cutting Clark if a new deal was not agreed to.

Kansas City acquired Clark from the Seattle Seahawks back in 2019 via trade. He’s tallied 18.5 sacks in three seasons with the Chiefs and has been selected to three straight Pro Bowls.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
A single-vehicle crash Sunday night at S.W. 53rd and Valencia Road southwest of Topeka claimed...
Man, 19, killed in crash Sunday night southwest of Topeka
Three girls died and a man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon...
Three girls from Iowa killed in car-semi crash Saturday in southwest Kansas
Taurean Ross, 29, and Christina Wallace, 37, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County...
Two arrested in south Topeka robbery Sunday morning
Comedian donates $10K to LGBTQ+ organization after Topeka church group protests outside his comedy show

Latest News

Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) runs during pregame of an NFL football game,...
REPORTS: Chiefs sign safety Justin Reid to three-year deal
Frank Martin out as head men’s basketball coach at South Carolina
South Carolina fires Martin after 10 seasons as men’s coach
Hear from our three local teams ahead of the madness and see where they landed and more.
Morning Sports
Kansas guard Chandler Prater during an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022...
KU women’s hoops earn first NCAA Tournament bid since 2013