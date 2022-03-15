REPORTS: Chiefs restructure Frank Clark’s contract to keep him on the squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Multiple outlets are reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs and Frank Clark have reworked the defensive end’s contract.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reports that the Chiefs and Clark have agreed to a new deal that is two years worth $29 million. Incentives could increase the total to $36 million.

Clark was scheduled to carry a $26.3 million cap hit in the 2022 season. The reworking of this contract clears up cap space for the Chiefs. Reports indicate that the Chiefs were contemplating either trading or cutting Clark if a new deal was not agreed to.

Kansas City acquired Clark from the Seattle Seahawks back in 2019 via trade. He’s tallied 18.5 sacks in three seasons with the Chiefs and has been selected to three straight Pro Bowls.

