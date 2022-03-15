Oh my, Ochai! KU hoops star Agbaji named First Team All-American by Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The accolades continue for Kansas men’s basketball.

Days after securing the Big 12 Tournament title, the conference leader in scoring has added another title to his accomplished resume: AP First Team All-American.

Ochai Agbaji, a graduate of Oak Park High School, was named to his third All-America team Tuesday, previously earning the honor from The Sporting News and Bleacher Report. Agbaji was also named as the Big 12 Player of the Year by the conference and the AP.

According to the KU Athletics Department, Agbaji is the fifth player named to the Associated Press All-America First Team joining Graham, Frank Mason III (2017), Thomas Robinson (2012) and Wayne Simien (2005). KU has had a player named AP All-America first, second or third team 19 times in the Self era.

The Jayhawks take on the winner of Texas Southern and Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Thursday at 8:57 p.m.

Abaji’s honors for the 2021-2022 season are listed below:

Associated Press All-America First Team NABC

All-District 8 First Team

Big 12 Championship Most Outstanding Player

Big 12 Championship All-Tournament

Naismith Player of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)

Sports Illustrated All-America Second Team

Bleacher Report All-America First Team

The Sporting News All-America First Team

Big 12 Player of the Year (Big 12 and AP)

All-Big 12 First Team (Big 12 and AP)

Wooden Award Final Ballot (1 of 15)

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Finalist (1 of 5)

Academic All-Big 12 Second Team co-Big 12 Player of the Week (2.21.22)

Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team (1 of 30)

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List (top 10)

Big 12 Player of the Week (1.24.22)

The Sporting News Midseason All-American Second Team

Big 12 Player of the Week (1.17.22)

Big 12 Player of the Week (11.15.21)

Wooden Award Preseason Top 50

Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 50)

NABC Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 20)

Preseason All-Big 12

