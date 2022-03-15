New poll shows Kansans back legislation to improve health care access

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide survey reveals Kansans back legislation to grant patients access to see Advance Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs).

House Bill 2279 has passed with bipartisan support through both the Kansas Senate and House of Representatives. It is now awaiting the governor’s signature.

The bill is aimed at improving health care access and making it more affordable.

The Kansas Chamber said the Mellman Group conducted a survey in February to find out how Kansans feel about seeing an APRN for their health care services. The report was recently released by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and found nearly three-fourths of Kansans back the legislation.

Currently, APRNs are required to have a government-mandated contract with a physician to provide patient care and services. The report states most voters would be more likely to vote for a state lawmaker who agreed to remove those restrictions.

Support for the bill extends across key demographics including gender, age, party identification, and regions of the state.

“We know 24 other states with this model in place are, frankly, more competitive. They have better access to care and more choices available for their patients,” said Christie Kriegshauser, director of government affairs for the Kansas Chamber. “We urge state lawmakers to stand with Kansas voters who have made their position clear. Kansas needs to compete at the same level to start seeing these benefits. The time is now to pass this important legislation and improve the delivery of high-quality health care across our state.”

