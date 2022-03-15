Advertisement

NEK nonprofits chosen as finalists in new Evergy grant contest

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three nonprofit projects in Northeast Kansas are being considered as finalists for Evergy’s new grant contest.

On Monday, March 14, Evergy said it chose 10 community improvement projects from nonprofits across its service area to receive a grant of up to $10,000.

Now, Evergy customers have the opportunity to vote for their favorite service project on its Facebook page. It said the three projects with the most likes by March 25 will each win up to $10,000 plus a team of employee volunteers for a day to help with the project.

In Northeast Kansas, Evergy said three community involvement projects have been nominated to the Top 10:

OrganizationProject TitleProject Description
Boys and Girls Club of Topeka - TopekaBuilding health and community with gym improvementsA gymnasium facelift, including fresh paint, a large venue projector screen and overall physical design improvement to bring pride to the club for fun and fitness.
Operation Wildlife - LawrenceHelping wildlife with a new trailCreating a new trail at a wildlife rehabilitation and educational facility to keep users and wildlife safe.
K-State Rose Gardens - ManhattanBringing life back to the rose gardenRejuvenation and repair of the K-State Rose Garden to help serve as a community and campus space for learning, reflection and celebrations.

Evergy said over 200 nonprofits across Kansas and Missouri submitted projects for the Spread Good Energy Hometown Grant from which it chose 10 finalists. Now, it needs the community’s help to choose the three winning projects.

For more information about the Spread Good Energy Hometown Grant, click HERE.

To cast a vote, click HERE.

