Kansas ranks #2 in identity theft victims report

Identity theft graphic.
Identity theft graphic.(Associated Press)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas ranks near the top of an identity theft study that tracks reports made per 100,000 residents in 2021.

Kansas has the second most reports in 2021 per 100,000 residents (1,355) just behind Rhode Island. The state saw the biggest increase in reports (94.75%) during 2020-2021 compared to 2017-2019.

Four Kansas cities rank in the top 10 for reports made in metro areas across the country -- Lawrence, Topeka, Wichita, and Manhattan. All of these statistics are ID theft reports per 100,000 residents. Lawrence had 1,779 ranking them 2nd most in metro areas. Topeka had 1,548 (3rd). Wichita had 1,378 (4th). Manhattan had 1,062 (8th).

IPX1031 Insight Blog used Federal Trade Commission data for the study. According to the FTC, there were more than 1.4 million reports of identity theft across the country and tax-related identity theft is most common during tax filing season in 2021.

