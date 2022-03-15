Advertisement

Multiple police units respond early Tuesday to central Topeka home

Multiple police units responded to a report of an assault early Tuesday at 701 S.W. Buchanan in...
Multiple police units responded to a report of an assault early Tuesday at 701 S.W. Buchanan in the Old Town neighborhood of central Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple police units responded early Tuesday to a central Topeka residence following a report of an assault at the address.

Officers were called around 4:15 a.m. to a two-story house at 701 S.W. Buchanan in the Old Town neighborhood of central Topeka.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, several police cars were seen in the front -- or east -- yard of the house, and other units had nearby streets blocked.

A bright light was shining on the north side of the house and police could be heard on a loudspeaker ordering an individual to come out of the residence with his hands up.

However, no one had come out of the residence as of 5:15 a.m.

Police said the decision was made at that time to leave the scene to avoid escalating the situation.

The investigation into the incident was ongoing, police said.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone required hospital treatment as a result of the assault that had been reported.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

