Morris Co. deputies search for suspects in weekend vehicle burglaries

WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Morris County deputies are looking for possible suspects in multiple weekend vehicle burglaries out of White City.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, March 14, it had opened multiple reports of vehicle burglaries that had happened sometime late Friday evening, March 11, through Saturday morning, March 12.

Deputies said the crimes involved vehicles that had been left unlocked in residential areas of White City. Owners described their vehicles as having been rummaged through, with some reporting various items had been stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office has asked residents to always lock their vehicles and remove valuables. It said thieves have been known to just pull vehicle door handles to see if it is unlocked and once they figure out it is, they get inside and steal what they can find.

Anyone with information about the weekend burglaries should call the Sheriff’s office at 620-767-6310.

