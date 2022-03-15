Mayor Padilla visits Homestead of Topeka, answers questions surrounding White Lakes Mall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla made his way to Homestead of Topeka Assistance Living facility to answer questions from residents and staff on the state of the city.

Following giving his backstory of how he became mayor and sharing to the residents he had a relative that worked there, he answered questions that mostly focused on the White Lakes Mall demolition.

Padilla could not give specifics for confidential purposes but said they are making progress for what will take over the spot. One idea is a sporting complex of sorts. He could not share any further that, he said.

Executive Director at Homestead, Susan Bullock, said a reason for most questions surrounding the vacant mall is because residents used to visit there when they were younger. She said some may have frustrations over the city not creating something out of it sooner.

She said they will continue to ask elected officials to speak with residents to keep them updated.

