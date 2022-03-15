Advertisement

Local artists considered for Kansas Music Hall of Fame

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Kan. (WIBW) - Musicians from the Topeka and Manhattan areas are nominees for the 2022 Kansas Music Hall of Fame awards.

The Kansas Music Hall of Fame says voting is underway to induct seven new members into the hall who will be awarded for their past contributions to music in the Sunflower State. Seven artists will be chosen from votes of paid-up members and past inductees while two will receive honors chosen by the board of directors for the Bill Lee and Bob Hapgood awards.

The list of nominated musicians includes several from the Topeka and Manhattan areas.

KMHOF said the following musicians are being considered:

  • Alferd Packer Memorial String Band – Lawrence
  • The Appleseed Cast – Lawrence
  • Ric Averill – Lawrence
  • Banshee – Kansas City
  • Boko Maru – Kansas City
  • Gary Charlson –  Kansas City
  • Calvin Coolidge – Kansas City
  • Dana Cooper –  Kansas City
  • Chuck Cowan – Emporia
  • Crosswind – Manhattan
  • Lester Estelle –  Kansas City
  • The Euphoria Stringband – Lawrence
  • The Fantabulous Jags – Wellington
  • Jimmy Gallager –  Kansas City
  • Angela Hagenbach –  Kansas City
  • Wendell Hall – St. George
  • Chip Hardy – Scott City
  • Mark Hart – Fort Scott
  • Arnie Johnston – Lawrence
  • Justus –  Kansas City
  • Frankie Kay – Kansas City
  • Jon E. Miller – Newton
  • Moreland & Arbuckle – Wichita
  • Stan Plessar –  Kansas City
  • The Prophets – Paradise
  • Racy Grace – Olathe Ricky
  • Dean Sinatra – Lawrence
  • The Rockin’ Continentals – Topeka
  • The Scamps –  Kansas City
  • Mike Schmidt – Lawrence
  • The Shyster Mountain Gang – Topeka
  • Greg Skaff – Wichita
  • Malcom Smith – Garden City
  • Son Venezuela – Lawrence
  • Carol Spears – Lawrence
  • Switch – Dodge City
  • Tony Teebo – Fort Scott
  • The Thingies – Topeka
  • The Upside Dawne – Lawrence
  • Kelly Werts – Junction City
  • Larry Williams –  Kansas City
  • Anne Wilson – Wichita
  • Lee Wright – St. John
  • The XL’s – Parsons

The Kansas Music Hall of Fame, Inc., was established in August 2004 as a nonprofit and held its first inductions in January 2005. Over 180 artists, many of which were bands of four or more, have been inducted into the hall. It said 2022′s nominees will be announced shortly after the April 23 voting deadline.

For more information on the current list of nominees or the Hall of Fame, click HERE.

