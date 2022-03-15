Local artists considered for Kansas Music Hall of Fame

BELOIT, Kan. (WIBW) - Musicians from the Topeka and Manhattan areas are nominees for the 2022 Kansas Music Hall of Fame awards.

The Kansas Music Hall of Fame says voting is underway to induct seven new members into the hall who will be awarded for their past contributions to music in the Sunflower State. Seven artists will be chosen from votes of paid-up members and past inductees while two will receive honors chosen by the board of directors for the Bill Lee and Bob Hapgood awards.

The list of nominated musicians includes several from the Topeka and Manhattan areas.

KMHOF said the following musicians are being considered:

Alferd Packer Memorial String Band – Lawrence

The Appleseed Cast – Lawrence

Ric Averill – Lawrence

Banshee – Kansas City

Boko Maru – Kansas City

Gary Charlson – Kansas City

Calvin Coolidge – Kansas City

Dana Cooper – Kansas City

Chuck Cowan – Emporia

Crosswind – Manhattan

Lester Estelle – Kansas City

The Euphoria Stringband – Lawrence

The Fantabulous Jags – Wellington

Jimmy Gallager – Kansas City

Angela Hagenbach – Kansas City

Wendell Hall – St. George

Chip Hardy – Scott City

Mark Hart – Fort Scott

Arnie Johnston – Lawrence

Justus – Kansas City

Frankie Kay – Kansas City

Jon E. Miller – Newton

Moreland & Arbuckle – Wichita

Stan Plessar – Kansas City

The Prophets – Paradise

Racy Grace – Olathe Ricky

Dean Sinatra – Lawrence

The Rockin’ Continentals – Topeka

The Scamps – Kansas City

Mike Schmidt – Lawrence

The Shyster Mountain Gang – Topeka

Greg Skaff – Wichita

Malcom Smith – Garden City

Son Venezuela – Lawrence

Carol Spears – Lawrence

Switch – Dodge City

Tony Teebo – Fort Scott

The Thingies – Topeka

The Upside Dawne – Lawrence

Kelly Werts – Junction City

Larry Williams – Kansas City

Anne Wilson – Wichita

Lee Wright – St. John

The XL’s – Parsons

The Kansas Music Hall of Fame, Inc., was established in August 2004 as a nonprofit and held its first inductions in January 2005. Over 180 artists, many of which were bands of four or more, have been inducted into the hall. It said 2022′s nominees will be announced shortly after the April 23 voting deadline.

For more information on the current list of nominees or the Hall of Fame, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.