Kids to be welcomed back to summer camp following 2 years of pandemic cancellations, restrictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas kids will be welcomed back to summer camp in the summer of 2022, following two years of cancellations and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled summer camps statewide in 2020 and a summer of limited attendance followed in 2021, the Salvation Army says its Three Trails Camp in Kansas City will finally welcome back the maximum number of campers for the 2022 season.

Salvation Army said Three Trails Camp is home to a traditional, overnight summer camp and is located just a few minutes away from downtown Kansas City. It said campers will enjoy a ropes course, hiking, archery, gaga ball, pool and a host of other activities during their time.

The organization said it will offer the following overnight camps for the “Make Waves” theme:

Older Adult Camp, June 6-9: Adults 55+

Kids Camp #1, June 13-16: Ages 7-12

Music Camp, June 18-25, Ages 9-17

Service Extension Camp, June 27-30, Ages 8-12

Sports Camp, July 5-8, Ages 10-14

Teen Camp: July 11-15, Ages 13-17

Kids Camp #2: July 18-21, Ages 7-12

Salvation Army said camp can be a big stress relief for children after two years of uncertainty in the face of the pandemic. When surveyed by the Christian Camp Conference Association, it said 62% of parents and high schoolers said their children’s stress was worse or significantly worse than it had been before the pandemic.

“Camp is a place for our families to send their kids to escape the stresses of life and have fun. Kids need camp more than ever,” said Carrie Dixon, Three Trails Marketing and Guest Relations Director. “At Three Trails Camp, we are uniquely positioned to help kids from all social-economic statuses heal from the experiences of the last year and just be a kid again.”

The organization said the cost to families is limited to $25 per camp and transportation will be available in each child’s community to and from Three Trails Camp on a regular basis. It said registration is now open and will close a week before a camp’s start date, unless spots are taken early.

