Kansas Rep. chosen to assist GOP Whip to advance Republican agenda on House Floor

FILE - Jake LaTurner (AP Photo/John Hanna)(GRAYDC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A U.S. Congressman from Kansas will help advance the Republican agenda on the House Floor.

On Tuesday, March 15, Congressman Jake LaTurner (KS-02) says he accepted an invitation to serve as an Assistant Whip on the U.S. House Republican Whip Team.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve on the House Republican Whip Team to help advance common-sense conservative solutions that get our nation back on track and make it easier for Kansas families to succeed,” said Congressman LaTurner. “It’s crucial that House Republicans remain united in our efforts to push back against Speaker Pelosi’s radical agenda that’s only exacerbating the crises facing hard-working Americans. I want to thank Whip Scalise for giving me this opportunity, and I look forward to hitting the ground running with the rest of the team.”

Rep. LaTurner said he will help GOP Whip, Steve Scalise, advance the Republican agenda on the House floor.

“I am proud to announce that Congressman LaTurner will be joining our Whip Team to fight against Speaker Pelosi’s far-left agenda and reverse President Biden’s disastrous policies that are hurting hard-working Kansas families. A dedicated public servant who loves his country, Congressman LaTurner previously served in both the Kansas State Senate and as Kansas’ State Treasurer, where he championed fiscally conservative solutions that saved taxpayer dollars. Congressman LaTurner will play a vital role on our Whip Team fighting for farmers, workers, and small businesses – just like he already does for his constituents in East Kansas,” said House Republican Whip Steve Scalise.

The U.S. House indicates a Whip assists party leadership to manage the party’s legislative program on the House floor. The Whip communicates and networks with party members to mobilize their support for important party measures being voted on.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

